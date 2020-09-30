Governor greets Iftikhar Malik for landslide victory in LCCI election

Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Ch Wednesday greeted Veteran trade leader and chairman Founder Group Iftikhar Ali Malik for landslide victory in annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Ch Wednesday greeted Veteran trade leader and chairman Founder Group Iftikhar Ali Malik for landslide victory in annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Talking to Iftikhar Malik by telephone here today, Governor said that PIAF Founder alliance candidates had a clean sweep on all seats which reflects its popularity in the business community, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He said that Lahore after Karachi is second hub of economic activities and traders always played key role in national development and progress of the country.

He said that Lahore chamber is the largest and the oldest in the country established in 1923 which produced eminent figures in Pakistan.

Governor said that PTI government especially Prime Minister Imran always attached great importance to business community and had already issued directives to all Federal and provincial departments to address the genuine grievances of the business community on top priority.

Muhammad Sarwar Ch said that " he is all the time available to them and always not only extend cooperation but also take up their legitimate issues to concerned quarters for their redressal" he added.

Iftikhar Malik thanked Governor for his support and acknowledgment of democratically conducted fair free and transparent elections in chamber.

He said it is indeed important to increase our exports and for that purpose we need to reduce our cost of doing business so that our products can remain competitive in the world markets.

He further said trade facilitation is the key to promote industries and we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation.

"Our Country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," he added.

Iftikhar Malik said Lahore Chamber always acts as a bridge between the government and the business community.

It has always tried to ensure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government and by taking all the stakeholders onboard on all the economy related issues.