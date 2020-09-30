UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Greets Iftikhar Malik For Landslide Victory In LCCI Election

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:18 PM

Governor greets Iftikhar Malik for landslide victory in LCCI election

Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Ch Wednesday greeted Veteran trade leader and chairman Founder Group Iftikhar Ali Malik for landslide victory in annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar Ch Wednesday greeted Veteran trade leader and chairman Founder Group Iftikhar Ali Malik for landslide victory in annual election of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI).

Talking to Iftikhar Malik by telephone here today, Governor said that PIAF Founder alliance candidates had a clean sweep on all seats which reflects its popularity in the business community, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

He said that Lahore after Karachi is second hub of economic activities and traders always played key role in national development and progress of the country.

He said that Lahore chamber is the largest and the oldest in the country established in 1923 which produced eminent figures in Pakistan.

Governor said that PTI government especially Prime Minister Imran always attached great importance to business community and had already issued directives to all Federal and provincial departments to address the genuine grievances of the business community on top priority.

Muhammad Sarwar Ch said that " he is all the time available to them and always not only extend cooperation but also take up their legitimate issues to concerned quarters for their redressal" he added.

Iftikhar Malik thanked Governor for his support and acknowledgment of democratically conducted fair free and transparent elections in chamber.

He said it is indeed important to increase our exports and for that purpose we need to reduce our cost of doing business so that our products can remain competitive in the world markets.

He further said trade facilitation is the key to promote industries and we need to remove all the obstacles and create the culture of trade facilitation.

"Our Country has tremendous potential as we have enormous talent. What we need is the consistency in the government policies and a clear roadmap to move forward," he added.

Iftikhar Malik said Lahore Chamber always acts as a bridge between the government and the business community.

It has always tried to ensure a business-friendly environment through sharing views with the government and by taking all the stakeholders onboard on all the economy related issues.

Related Topics

Karachi Election Pakistan Lahore Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Governor Exports Business Punjab Progress Alliance Chamber Hub Market All Government Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Top (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

 

2 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

21 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

21 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

21 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

21 minutes ago

Another flour crisis engulfing country: Mian Zahid ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.