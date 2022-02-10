UrduPoint.com

Governor Greets Newly Elected Body Of Sports Journalists Association

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 07:23 PM

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday congratulated the newly elected President of Sports Journalists Association of Sindh (SJAS) Asif Khan, General Secretary Shahid Usman, Joint Secretary Asghar Azeem and others on their success and said that the role of media could not be ignored in promotion of sports

The governor said that sports journalists were important discovering the talents of the players.

He expressed hope that the newly elected Sports Journalists Association would play its role for the welfare of the journalists.

