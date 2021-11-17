UrduPoint.com

Governor Greets People On Formal Approval Of Technical, Management Institute For Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 08:37 PM

Governor greets people on formal approval of Technical, Management Institute for Hyderabad

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, while congratulating the people of Sindh, said that in the joint parliamentary session, the government and its allies had formally approved the Technical and Management Institute for Hyderabad.

He said in a statement that members of PTI, Muttahida Qaumi Movement and Grand Democratic Alliance were commendable in approving the establishment of the institute.

