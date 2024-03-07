Open Menu

Governor Greets UET Students For Academic Success

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2024 | 03:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali Thursday congratulated the students, parents, faculty members who achieved academic success in his address to the Annual Convocation-2024 of the University of Engineering and Technology Peshawar here.

Engineering education should be compatible with domestic and international industry and engineering and technology has made society faster, more integrated and made human life easier, Haji Ghulam Ali said.

He said young people keep their access to modern sciences including engineering, technology and to deal with the challenges of the present era, there is a need for practical research in engineering, technology and other modern sciences.

Modern research in all fields can lead to progress, Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali said, adding, all educated youth, including the engineering department, are the bright future of the nation. Haji Ghulam Ali said that our youth are not less capable in any field than the youth of other countries.

At the end, the Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali also held a meeting with the students in joy and appreciated them for their academic success.

