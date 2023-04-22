Governor grieved over death of ailing elephant

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Saturday expressed his grief over the death of ailing elephant Noor Jehan at Karachi Zoo.

According to a statement issued from the Governor House, the Governor said the Karachi Municipal Corporation (KMC) made every possible effort to save the life of an ailing elephant.

He said he was very saddened to hear this unfortunate news on the day of Eid.