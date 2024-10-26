Open Menu

Governor Grieved Over Fire Incident At Dain Factory

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2024 | 06:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Saturday, expressed grief and sorrow and took immediate notice of the fire incident at Dain Factory Hayatabad.

He contacted the Commissioner of Peshawar to ensure all necessary assistance.

The Commissioner briefed the Governor on the details of the ongoing relief efforts.

In light of the situation, Governor Kundi issued directives for the Pakistan Air Force to deploy helicopters to aid in firefighting efforts.

He emphasized the need for all relevant departments to take emergency measures to address the incident effectively and efficiently.

