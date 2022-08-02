Governor grieved over loss of lives in military copter crash

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has expressed deep sense of sorrow over the loss of precious lives of army officers in military helicopter crash in Lasbela area of Balochistan.

In a message issued here on Tuesday, the Governor Punjab paid glowing tributes to the martyred army officers, adding that the nation was proud of the martyrs of Pakistan Army.

The Governor said the entire nation shared the grief of families of the martyrs whilehe also conveyed his condolences to the families of Corps Commander Lt Gen Sarfrazand other martyrs in the helicopter crash.