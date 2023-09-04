Governor Grieved Over Navy Helicopter Crash In Gwadar
Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 08:01 PM
Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three Pakistan Navy personnel in a helicopter crash in Gawdar
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three Pakistan Navy personnel in a helicopter crash in Gawdar.
In his condolence statement, the Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.