Governor Grieved Over Navy Helicopter Crash In Gwadar

Sumaira FH Published September 04, 2023 | 08:01 PM

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three Pakistan Navy personnel in a helicopter crash in Gawdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three Pakistan Navy personnel in a helicopter crash in Gawdar.

In his condolence statement, the Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.

