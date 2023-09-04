Governor grieved over Navy helicopter crash in Gwadar

Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three Pakistan Navy personnel in a helicopter crash in Gawdar

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Monday expressed his grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of three Pakistan Navy personnel in a helicopter crash in Gawdar.

In his condolence statement, the Governor prayed to Allah Almighty to grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss with equanimity.