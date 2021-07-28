Governor grieved over recovery of tortured body of minor girl

(@FahadShabbir)

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday expressing his grief over incident of recovery of tortured body of minor girl from Korangi area sought detailed report into the incident from Additional IGP Karachi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Wednesday expressing his grief over incident of recovery of tortured body of minor girl from Korangi area sought detailed report into the incident from Additional IGP Karachi.

Taking serious notice, Imran Ismail asked the Karachi Police Chief to ensure immediate arrest of culprits involved, said a news release.

Governor Sindh said such incidents were intolerable in civilized society.

Earlier, the body of a six-year-old girl Maham daughter of Khalid, who appeared to be tortured and molested, was found in Korangi No. 4.