Governor grieves on death of BUITEMS student in bus incident

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandukhel visited the residence of university student Ali Akbar who was died in the bus accident of BUITEMS University.

He also prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace and granting courage to bereaved family members.

The Governor said that in this hour of difficulty, we were all equal participants in your grief.

Member Provincial Assembly Zarak Khan Mandukhail and Provincial Adviser Naseem-ur Rehman Mulakhail were also accompanied by Governor Balochistan