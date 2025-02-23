Open Menu

Governor Grieves On Death Of Tahir Mehmood

Faizan Hashmi Published February 23, 2025 | 08:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) Governor Balochistan Jafar Khan Mandukhil on Saturday expressed his deep grief over the death of former provincial education minister Tahir Mehmood Khan.

In his condolence statement, Governor Balochistan said that the late Tahir Mahmood Khan was a social servant, noble-minded and poor-loving person.

His political and educational services will be remembered forever.

The Governor of Balochistan expressed his solidarity and grief with the bereaved family and prayed that the Allah would forgive the deceased and give patience to the family.

