Governor Grieves Over Attack On Check Post In Landikotal

Sumaira FH Published July 31, 2024 | 12:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Wednesday strongly condemned the attack on police check post located at Pak-Afghan road Landikotal district Khyber.

In a condolence message, the Governor expressed grief and sorrow over the demise of three persons including two policemen.

Governor prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and early recovery of the injured and grant courage to bereaved family members to bear this irreparable lose with fortitude.

He said that the sacrifices of security forces against terrorism will not go in vain.

