KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori here on Sunday expressed his grief and sorrow over the death of the brother of Caretaker Sindh Minister Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri in a train accident.

In a condolence message, the Governor offered condolences to Mir Khuda Bakhsh Marri and prayed for the departed soul.