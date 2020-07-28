UrduPoint.com
Governor Grieves Over Death Of Journalist's Son

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 28th July 2020 | 05:50 PM

Governor grieves over death of journalist's son

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of senior Peshawar based journalist, Arif Yousufzai's son in a tragic fire incident.

In his condolence message, the Governor expressed heartfelt sympathy with Arif Yousufzai and prayed the Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.

