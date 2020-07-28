PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jul, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday expressed profound grief and sorrow over the death of senior Peshawar based journalist, Arif Yousufzai's son in a tragic fire incident.

In his condolence message, the Governor expressed heartfelt sympathy with Arif Yousufzai and prayed the Almighty grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with patience.