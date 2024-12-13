Open Menu

Governor Grieves Over Death Of Kabir, Munawar's Mother

Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Governor grieves over death of Kabir, Munawar's mother

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of former MNA Haji Kabir Khan Marwat and former MPA Haji Manawar Khan, and the grandmother of former MPA Haji Zafarullah Khan.

In his condolence message to the bereaved families, the Governor prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give the family the strength to bear this profound loss with patience.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Kabir Khan Faisal Karim Kundi Family

Recent Stories

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX ..

Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -

6 minutes ago

CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match t ..

Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today

2 hours ago
 NADRA provides door to door facility to special pe ..

NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons

3 hours ago
 Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to ..

Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector

3 hours ago
 PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star fore ..

PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers

3 hours ago
SC grants conditional approval for military courts ..

SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024

9 hours ago
 AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

18 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

18 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan