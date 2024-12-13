ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of former MNA Haji Kabir Khan Marwat and former MPA Haji Manawar Khan, and the grandmother of former MPA Haji Zafarullah Khan.

In his condolence message to the bereaved families, the Governor prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give the family the strength to bear this profound loss with patience.

