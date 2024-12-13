Governor Grieves Over Death Of Kabir, Munawar's Mother
Faizan Hashmi Published December 13, 2024 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of the mother of former MNA Haji Kabir Khan Marwat and former MPA Haji Manawar Khan, and the grandmother of former MPA Haji Zafarullah Khan.
In his condolence message to the bereaved families, the Governor prayed that Almighty Allah grant the deceased a place in Jannat-ul-Firdous and give the family the strength to bear this profound loss with patience.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -
CM Maryam visits Huawei Technologies in Shanghai’s Longgang district
Pakistan, South Africa to play second T20I match today
NADRA provides door to door facility to special persons
Finance Minister reaffirms govt’s commitment to foster IT sector
PSL franchises at odds over inclusion of star foreign cricketers
SC grants conditional approval for military courts to announce verdicts
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 December 2024
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Governor grieves over death of Kabir, Munawar's mother1 minute ago
-
Commissioner for engaging LG officials in anti polio drive for refusal cases2 minutes ago
-
Empowering Creativity: BingX Launches the CreatorX Program -6 minutes ago
-
PMYP, Germany to focus on youth exchanges collaborative programmes12 minutes ago
-
Politics of reconciliation vital for political harmony, economic growth21 minutes ago
-
Polio vaccination campaign kicked off in KP with target of administering drops to 6.5 m children21 minutes ago
-
Traffic police kicks off grand operation against encroachments in Abbottabad22 minutes ago
-
Zahida Aftab crafts independence for women through free vocational training31 minutes ago
-
Two held for electricity theft31 minutes ago
-
Tajik Minister calls on PM Shehbaz Sharif32 minutes ago
-
Fine arts organization stages drama to create awareness against drug addiction41 minutes ago
-
Drug dealer escapes from police custody41 minutes ago