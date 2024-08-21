Governor grieves over death of pilgrims

Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail expressed his deep grief over the loss of 35 pilgrims and several injured as a result of the fire on the bus of Pakistani pilgrims near Dasheer Taftan check point on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) Governor Balochistan Jaffar Khan Mandukhail expressed his deep grief over the loss of 35 pilgrims and several injured as a result of the fire on the bus of Pakistani pilgrims near Dasheer Taftan check point on Wednesday.

In his condolence statement, Governor Balochistan said that we shared the grief of the families of all the martyred and injured pilgrims.

He also prayed for forgiveness of the martyrs in this tragic accident and the speedy recovery of the injured and patience and courage to the bereaved families.