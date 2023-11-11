Governor grieves over demise of KP caretaker CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan.

Governor KP went to Parang District Charsadda and attended the funeral prayers of Muhammad Azam Khan.

He also condoled with family members and prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace.

He also praised the services of Muhammad Azam Khan as a Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.

