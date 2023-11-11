Open Menu

Governor Grieves Over Demise Of KP Caretaker CM

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2023 | 06:00 PM

Governor grieves over demise of KP caretaker CM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali has expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow over the demise of Caretaker Chief Minister, Muhammad Azam Khan.

Governor KP went to Parang District Charsadda and attended the funeral prayers of Muhammad Azam Khan.

He also condoled with family members and prayed to rest the departed soul in eternal abode with peace.

He also praised the services of Muhammad Azam Khan as a Chief Minister and Chief Secretary.

APP/mds/

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Charsadda Ghulam Ali Family

Recent Stories

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party ..

Asad Umar quits politics, resigns from basic party membership

3 hours ago
 ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insig ..

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Vaughan provides insight about Pakistan’s strategy ..

4 hours ago
 Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smar ..

Markets reopen today after Punjab govt lifted smart lockdown

5 hours ago
 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to ..

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023: England opt to bat first against Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakist ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 44 England Vs. Pakistan, Live Score, History, Who W ..

6 hours ago
 Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

Caretaker KP CM Azam Khan passes away

6 hours ago
PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh t ..

PM to represent Pakistan at OIC Summit in Riyadh today

7 hours ago
 Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bang ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 43 Australia Vs. Bangladesh, Live Score, History, W ..

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 November 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 November 2023

9 hours ago
 PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for internati ..

PM Kakar, Palestinian President call for international collaboration to stop Isr ..

18 hours ago
 Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, ..

Solutions to country's problems in hands of elite, common people: Arif Alvi

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan