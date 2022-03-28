Governor grieves over loss of precious lives in Dir Bala bus accident

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident occured at Dir Bala, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident occured at Dir Bala, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.