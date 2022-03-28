UrduPoint.com

Governor Grieves Over Loss Of Precious Lives In Dir Bala Bus Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published March 28, 2022 | 05:23 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident occured at Dir Bala, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Monday

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage to the bereaved families to bear the loss.

