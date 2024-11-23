Governor Hails Country's Favorable Economic Indicators
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 12:00 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haider Khan has said that economic indicators are improving and country's interest rate has come down to 15 percent while the inflation has touched single digit.
Speaking at a ceremony organized by the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) at the Governor's House here on Friday, he said continuity of policies is very important for improvement in economy.
The ceremony was attended by the newly elected presidents and group leaders of all the chambers of commerce and industry, small chambers, women’s chambers and joint chambers.
Sardar Saleem Haider Khan said that the business community is the backbone of the country’s economy.
He said industrial growth fosters social and economic development in the country.
The Governor Punjab said, "It is a saddening that despite being an agricultural country, we are importing food items." He said that at present about 25 million (2.5 crore) gunny bags are lying outside in warehouses which are likely to spoil.
He said that things are getting better and will improve furthest. He further said that the tax system should be simplified, adding, "We have to respect the tax payers."
The FPCCI President Atif Ikram Sheikh, UBG/FPCCI Patron-in-Chief SM Tanveer, Senior Vice President Saqib Fayyaz Mago, Vice President and Regional Chairman Zaki Ijaz, UBG President Zubair Tufail also addressed the ceremony.
