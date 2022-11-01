Governor hails digital skills programme for special children

Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the digital skills programme for special children will provide them with economic self-reliance

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that the digital skills programme for special children will provide them with economic self-reliance.

Addressing a ceremony for special children, organised by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) at the Governor's House here on Tuesday, he said digital skills training would provide employment opportunities to the special people in the IT sector.

The event was arranged by Maqsood Ahmed Naz, founder/ president of an organisation working for welfare of special children.

Governor Balighur Rehman said that special children have extraordinary abilities and they could not be ignored, adding that these children are a bright example of courage and determination.

He said the government was making every possible effort to bring special people into the stream of national development.

The governor also distributed gifts among special children.