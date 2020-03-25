Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's Rs 1000 billion economic package to fight medical and economic challenges being faced by the country in the wake of global medical and economic emergency due to coronavirus pandemic

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2020 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has hailed Prime Minister Imran Khan's Rs 1000 billion economic package to fight medical and economic challenges being faced by the country in the wake of global medical and economic emergency due to coronavirus pandemic.

"Prime Minister Imran Khan's rupees 1000 billion economic package is clear proof of the fact that government is putting is committed to the welfare of the nation and development of the country", he said while speaking at the inauguration of Coronavirus Telemedicine Helpline Call Centre at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Wednesday.

According to a press release issued by the Governor's House, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated Corona Telemedicine Helpline Call Center at the PIMS. Senator Dr. Waseem was also presented during the inauguration.

"People-friendly initiative of the PTI-led government would help mitigate financial problems of the poor daily-wage earners when they face hardship due to lockdown due to pandemic", he said, adding that economic package for exporters and other sectors of economy was a welcome step.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government is fully alert to the corona hazards and monitoring the situation minutely and taking decisions accordingly to protect the countrymen from this dreadful disease.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said number of telemedicine centers in Punjab and Azad Kashmir has crossed 32 and steps are being taken for setting up more centres.

He said Pakistani expatriates were also contacting telemedicine centers in Punjab and Azad Kashmir and taking guidance/advisory regarding prevention from corona pandemic.

He said Telemedicine Helpline Call Centre at the Governor's House has received more than 20,000 phone calls from all over Pakistan during last 24 hours, adding that more than 2,000 doctors are performing duties in all the telemedicine centers while about 3500 doctors have been registered with the telemedicine centers.

Governor Punjab expressed the hope that coronavirus can only be defeated by adopting precautionary measures, urging the public to adopt safety measures against the deadly virus.