Governor Hails Sports Event Under PM Youth Program

Sumaira FH Published June 15, 2023 | 05:10 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Balochistan Governor Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar declared the organization of volleyball mega event competitions between teams of different districts in the provincial Capital Quetta as a welcome initiative.

"The Federal government is providing all possible facilities to the youth of Balochistan, under the Prime Minister's Pakistan Youth Program".

He expressed these views today during the inaugural ceremony held under the talent hunt program of Pakistan Prime Minister Mohammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday.

Governor said PM talent hunt program will lead to the proper training of the new generation. We are proud of all our national players; we hope that they will continue to make the nation proud in the future.

He further said that ensuring the participation of male and female volleyball teams from five districts of Balochistan is definitely important progress towards a healthy society.

Governor Balochistan said that there is no shortage of talented players, only they need proper training and facilities.

He said that Pakistan has been the world champion in various games and even today Pakistan holds a prominent position in the world of sports in terms of its performance.

The current government is trying to promote sports and is also providing all possible facilities to the youth.

A player can achieve success and performance by developing the qualities of tireless hard work, high determination and consistency.

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar reiterated the government's resolve, saying that the federal government will continue the process of mentoring and empowering the youth of Balochistan.

