Governor Haji Ghulam Ali Hospitalized Due To Blood Pressure

Sumaira FH Published September 07, 2023 | 11:50 AM

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali suffered a mild rise in blood pressure during his stay in Nithia Gali on Thursday.

The spokesperson of the governor confirmed that his team immediately shifted him to the Ayub Medical Complex in Abbottabad earlier this morning.

The Governor received immediate medical treatment at the Ayub Medical Complex while the spokesperson also confirmed that subsequently, his blood pressure has since returned to normal.

For the last couple of days, Governor KP Haji Ghulam Ali was in the Hazara division to attend several ceremonies as chief guest.

Although the governor's condition stabilized he is still under observation.

