Thu 10th December 2020 | 07:30 PM

Governor hands over buses keys to Vice Chancellors of universities for students

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Balochistan Governor Amanullah Khan Yasinzai Thursday said the practical measures were being taken to provide all facilities to students in educational institution as they were the architects of nation's bright future.

He expressed these views while handing over the keys of buses to the Vice Chancellors of various public sector universities of Balochistan here at Governor House Quetta.

University of Balochistan Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shafiqul Rehman, Dr. Ehsanullah Kakar, Dr. Sajida Noorin and Principal Secretary to Governor Shahnawaz Ali were also present on the occasion.

The governor said "It is our responsibility to provide students with all the necessary amenities for ensuring their better future.

" He said the measures of providing buses to Balochistan Public Sector Universities would help in saving time and energy of students.

The governor said the bright future of the nations is directly related to education and educational institutions.

He expressed the commitment to providing all necessary facilities to university faculty along with students and resolving their problems on a priority basis in order to enhance environment of education in educational institutions for better future of the students.

