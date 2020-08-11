Governor hands over national flag to climbers to hoist it at peak of Zarghoon Ghar

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2020 ) :Save the Adventure Valley's climbers called on Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai on Tuesday at Governor House to discuss problems being faced by such community.

The governor assured them of full cooperation in addressing their problems.

After the meeting, Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai handed over the National flag to climbers of the Save the Adventure Valley for hoisting it on August 14, at Loe Nikan, the highest peak Zarghoon Ghar area of Balochistan which is 3578 meters high above the sea level.