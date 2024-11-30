Governor highlights great role of journalists

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori emphasized the critical role of journalists in the establishment and continuity of democracy, acknowledging their contributions to the country's democratic development. He said that ensuring press freedom and protecting journalists' rights is a top priority for the government.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a nine-member delegation led by Shahid Mehmood Khokhar, Chairman of the Implementation Tribunal for Newspaper Employees (ITNE), at the Governor House. The delegation included representatives from various newspaper unions and other prominent personalities.

During the meeting, the participants discussed the issues faced by the journalistic community and explored avenues for their welfare. Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori reaffirmed his commitment to taking all possible steps to support media institutions and continuously engaging with the Federal government to resolve journalists' issues.

"Ensuring the well-being of every individual associated with journalism is our responsibility, and we are actively working on it," said Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori.

The ITNE chairman requested Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori to play a role in ensuring the implementation of minimum wage laws for newspaper employees as determined by the government. In response, the governor assured that he would soon engage with newspaper owners to ensure compliance with these laws, enabling journalists and other newspaper employees to receive their rightful dues.

Shahid Mehmood Khokhar briefed the governor on the objectives and functions of ITNE, explaining that the tribunal, established in 1975, aims to safeguard the rights of newspaper employees. He highlighted that since assuming his role as chairman, ITNE has resolved over 250 pending implementation petitions, facilitating the disbursement of outstanding dues amounting to Rs 600 million to newspaper employees.

He also praised the initiatives under the leadership of Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, stating that these projects are unparalleled across Pakistan and serve as a remarkable example of progress and welfare.