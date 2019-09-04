Governor highlights Kashmir issue in meeting with US Congressman, Senator

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ) : Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday met Congressman Eric Swalwell and Senator Chris Van Hollen at their offices in Washington DC, USA

The Governor highlighted the current crisis in Kashmir and the human right violations and atrocities committed by the Indian Fascist regime there, said a statement issued here.

Congressman Eric Swalwell promised he would push for a resolution for the Kashmir issue and write a letter to President Trump to play more aggressive role in Kashmir issue and have the communication blockade immediately end and let the international media have access to Kashmir.

Senator Chris Van Hollen showed a lot of concern about the human rights violation and said he would prepare a bipartisan letter along with a Republican Senator and send it to the Trump Administration to get involved in the crisis as America cannot sit on the side of thissilently.