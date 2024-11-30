Governor highlights PPP services for country on its 57th Foundation Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has played a pivotal role in country’s integrity and stability.

Speaking at the 57th Foundation Day of PPP, held at the Governor House Peshawar under the auspices of the Pakistan Peoples Students Federation (PSF), Kundi said the day's event was not only a source of pride for him but for every party worker as well.

The event, attended by PSF Provincial President Rashid Afridi, PPP leaders including Fazal Hussain, and several key party figures such as Provincial Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati, Inamullah Dawood Zai, Shoaib, and Mohammad Naeem, saw speeches reflecting on the party’s legacy.

Governor Kundi highlighted the PPP’s historic commitment to the rights of the people and its significant role in promoting democratic values.

He remarked, “The foundation of PPP was laid on sacrifices and public service.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised the public's awareness of their fundamental rights, while Benazir Bhutto took this struggle to new heights. Today, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, the party remains steadfast in its principles while confronting the challenges faced by the country.”

Kundi urged the party workers to remain united and continue advancing the party’s mission. He assured them that he would uphold the trust placed in him by the party leadership and would not leave any stone unturned in fulfilling his responsibilities.

During the ceremony, prayers were offered for the martyrs of the party, including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held.

The participants showed solidarity by chanting slogans and reaffirming their commitment to the leadership of the party, vowing to work for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan under its guidance.