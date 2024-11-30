Open Menu

Governor Highlights PPP Services For Country On Its 57th Foundation Day

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Governor highlights PPP services for country on its 57th Foundation Day

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi has said that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has played a pivotal role in country’s integrity and stability.

Speaking at the 57th Foundation Day of PPP, held at the Governor House Peshawar under the auspices of the Pakistan Peoples Students Federation (PSF), Kundi said the day's event was not only a source of pride for him but for every party worker as well.

The event, attended by PSF Provincial President Rashid Afridi, PPP leaders including Fazal Hussain, and several key party figures such as Provincial Deputy General Secretary Abrar Saeed Swati, Inamullah Dawood Zai, Shoaib, and Mohammad Naeem, saw speeches reflecting on the party’s legacy.

Governor Kundi highlighted the PPP’s historic commitment to the rights of the people and its significant role in promoting democratic values.

He remarked, “The foundation of PPP was laid on sacrifices and public service.

Zulfikar Ali Bhutto raised the public's awareness of their fundamental rights, while Benazir Bhutto took this struggle to new heights. Today, under the leadership of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, the party remains steadfast in its principles while confronting the challenges faced by the country.”

Kundi urged the party workers to remain united and continue advancing the party’s mission. He assured them that he would uphold the trust placed in him by the party leadership and would not leave any stone unturned in fulfilling his responsibilities.

During the ceremony, prayers were offered for the martyrs of the party, including Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto.

A cake-cutting ceremony was held.

The participants showed solidarity by chanting slogans and reaffirming their commitment to the leadership of the party, vowing to work for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan under its guidance.

Related Topics

Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Asif Ali Zardari Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Benazir Bhutto Governor Martyrs Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto Rashid Progress Faisal Karim Kundi Pakistan Peoples Party Afridi Event Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

6 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

9 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

18 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

18 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

18 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

18 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

18 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

18 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

18 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan