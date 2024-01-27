Open Menu

Governor Highlights Significance Of Justice To Establish Law Abiding Society

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:49 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday highlighted the significance of justice for betterment of people and said that provision of inexpensive and speedy justice is a prerequisite for establishing a law abiding society

He was addressing a ceremony in that was organized by District Bar Association in Judicial Complex Charsadda. The ceremony was also attended by CM's aides including Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar, Zafarullah Umerzai; President

He was addressing a ceremony in that was organized by District Bar Association in Judicial Complex Charsadda. The ceremony was also attended by CM’s aides including Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar, Zafarullah Umerzai; President

District Bar, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer and lawyers.

Addressing the ceremony, Governor said that importance of lawyer fraternity in provision of justice to people and establishing a health society could not be undermined adding that supremacy of law is needed to achieve progress

and prosperity.

He urged lawyers to help out needy and poor and said that they should work with more professionalism for provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to people. He also praised role lawyer fraternity for their role to strengthen democracy

in the country.

Governor also inaugurated Revenue Courts in District Bar and assured to make efforts for addressing problems confronted by lawyer community. The ceremony was also addressed by CM aides, Irshad Qaisar and Zafarullah

Umerzai.

