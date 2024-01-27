Governor Highlights Significance Of Justice To Establish Law Abiding Society
Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2024 | 07:49 PM
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday highlighted the significance of justice for betterment of people and said that provision of inexpensive and speedy justice is a prerequisite for establishing a law abiding society
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2024) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali on Saturday highlighted the significance of justice for betterment of people and said that provision of inexpensive and speedy justice is a prerequisite for establishing a law abiding society.
He was addressing a ceremony in that was organized by District Bar Association in Judicial Complex Charsadda. The ceremony was also attended by CM’s aides including Justice Retired Irshad Qaisar, Zafarullah Umerzai; President
District Bar, Mujeeb-ur-Rehman, Deputy Commissioner, District Police Officer and lawyers.
Addressing the ceremony, Governor said that importance of lawyer fraternity in provision of justice to people and establishing a health society could not be undermined adding that supremacy of law is needed to achieve progress
and prosperity.
He urged lawyers to help out needy and poor and said that they should work with more professionalism for provision of speedy and inexpensive justice to people. He also praised role lawyer fraternity for their role to strengthen democracy
in the country.
Governor also inaugurated Revenue Courts in District Bar and assured to make efforts for addressing problems confronted by lawyer community. The ceremony was also addressed by CM aides, Irshad Qaisar and Zafarullah
Umerzai.
Recent Stories
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election
PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit
Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: Presid ..
CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore
Elderly woman's body recovered
Couple injured in gas fire incident
Police holds flag march regarding general elections
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilien ..
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday
8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DC chaired meeting on preparations for general election31 minutes ago
-
PFA declares 1,100 food workers unfit31 minutes ago
-
Financial inclusion of special people leads to social, economic progress: President Dr Arif Alvi30 minutes ago
-
CTD arrested 11 terrorists from Punjab, including Lahore31 minutes ago
-
Elderly woman's body recovered32 minutes ago
-
Couple injured in gas fire incident32 minutes ago
-
Police holds flag march regarding general elections37 minutes ago
-
People's court to give its verdict on Feb 8: Kh Asif37 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman unveils PPP elections manifesto focusing economy, climate resilience34 minutes ago
-
LESCO load-shedding schedule for Sunday35 minutes ago
-
8 shops sealed over illegal commercial use35 minutes ago
-
Suspect associated with banned outfit remanded CTD's custody35 minutes ago