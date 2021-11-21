UrduPoint.com

Governor Hints At Providing Clean Water To Over 15m People By Dec

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 12:30 AM

Governor hints at providing clean water to over 15m people by Dec

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said on Saturday that clean drinking water would be provided to more than 15 million people of Punjab by December.

According to a spokesman for Governor House here, the governor was addressing the ceremony to inaugurate clean drinking water projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority for more than 16 rural areas including Balkasar and Thohabahadur in Chakwal and was talking to the media. PTI MNA Sadaqat Abbasi, MNA Zulfiqar Ali, MNA Fauzia Bahram, Provincial Minister Raja Rashid Hafeez, MPA Sardar Aftab Akbar, District President of PTI Pir Waqar Karwali, Chairman Punjab Water Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed, Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal, Spokesperson to Governor Punjab Rashid Mahmood Supra, PTI member Syed Rahim Akhtar Shah and others were also present.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that due to red tapism of bureaucracy, it took us more than a year to form Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority, adding that today Prime Minister Imran Khan, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar, bureaucracy and all the stake holders are on the same page and work on 1500 projects of Punjab Water Supply Authority is expeditiously underway across Punjab and all these projects will be completed by December 2021.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that full transparency is being ensured in the Punjab Water Supply Authority, and by the end of this year, we will provide clean drinking water to 8 million more people of Punjab in collaboration with NGOs. He said that to provide clean drinking water to the people was his mission, for which, besides Aab-e- Pak Authority, he was also engaged with Sarwar Foundation to achieve this objective. He said that Sarwar Foundation is currently providing clean drinking water to two million people daily.

MNA Sadaqat Abbasi said that Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar was providing clean drinking water to the people of Punjab as per the vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan. There is no other example like this in the past. He said that Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and the team of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority deserve congratulations.

Sardar Aftab Akbar, PTI's MPA, said that clean drinking water was a big problem of our district but Punjab Water Supply Authority, Aab-e-Pak has started resolving this issue. He said, "We would like to thank Punjab Water Aab-e-Pak Authority Patron chief Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar and Chairman Punjab Water Aab-e-Pak Authority Dr. Shakeel Ahmed and others for this."

