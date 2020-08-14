Governor hoists national flag at Government College University

UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ) :The Government College University (GCU) on Friday celebrated the Independence Day with special prayers for peace and prosperity of the country.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar with Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi hoisted the national flag in in the University's Bukhari Auditorium while faculty members, staff and students were also in attendance.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor remembered the brothers and sisters of the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir who had been suffering at the hands of the Indian forces for the past many decades.

The governor said: "The overseas Pakistanis were our true asset as they contribute immensely to the economic development of the country.

" Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar appreciated the work and efforts of the GCU vice chancellor for development of the University and his active participation in the government's awareness campaign against COVID-19.

He said that the government's smart lockdown strategy had yielded excellent results.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof Asghar Zaidi reiterated the commitment that he would leave no stone unturned for development of GCU in the realm of research and education.

The members of GCU Nazir Ahmed Music Society presented national anthem, Mili songs and Kalam-e-Iqbal.

Later, the governor inaugurated the newly-built Health and Wellbeing Center at the GCU besidesplanting a tree at the Bukhari Lawns.

