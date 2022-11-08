Governor holds meeting with officers of Governor house

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori held a meeting with the officers of the Governor House for proper team work, restoration of public grievances cell, measures of public welfare and other issues in detail.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to the Governor, Additional Secretary, Press Secretary and other officers.

The officers apprised the Governor of their departments.

The Governor lauded the performance of the officers and said that his top priority was to resolve the issues of the public.