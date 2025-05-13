Governor Honors Aila Malik For Outstanding Performance In Derajat Jeep Rally
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday honored Aila Malik, the first young woman from Dera Ismail Khan to secure second position in the women's category of the Derajat Jeep Rally, during a special ceremony held at the Governor House.
Aila Malik, accompanied by her father Mumtaz Khan and her team, was warmly received by the Governor who praised her remarkable achievement in a male-dominated sport.
The Governor presented her with a commemorative shield in recognition of her success and lauded her for being a source of pride for her region and for inspiring young women in the province.
“This is a welcome development and a sign of real progress for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Governor Kundi. “Aila’s participation and success in the Derajat Jeep Rally exemplify the determination and capability of our young women, who only need proper support and encouragement to excel.
”
Governor Kundi commended Mumtaz Khan for encouraging his daughter to pursue her passion and serving as an example of parental support in women’s empowerment.
He emphasized that women's talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is vast but often remains untapped due to lack of guidance and opportunities.
“Our policies must focus on unlocking this potential to ensure balanced development and representation in all fields, including sports,” he added.
In response, Aila Malik thanked the Governor for his support and appreciated his commitment to youth engagement and women’s empowerment.
She expressed her resolve to continue competing in motor sports and to serve as a role model for other aspiring young women in the region.
APP/ash/
Recent Stories
Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade
President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit
Mike Hesson appointed as Pakistan’s new white-ball head coach
40 civilians, 11 personnel of armed forces embraced martyrdom in Indian attacks
Aqib Javed appointed as director high-performance
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 May 2025
“Beyond Carbon: Why Pakistan Needs a New Climate Vocabulary”
AJK President lambastes India for deliberately targeting civilian populations on ..
FTT praises government to recognize billions of tax due to illicit cigarette tar ..
Youm-e-Tashakur celebrated to pay tribute to Pak Army at Liaquat Bagh
Imam of mosque killed in targeted attack in Khyber district
More Stories From Pakistan
-
New report urges Pakistani workplaces to adopt family-friendly policies4 minutes ago
-
Governor honors Aila Malik for outstanding performance in Derajat Jeep Rally4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police boxer Shaheer Afridi honored by IGP after defeating Indian opponent4 minutes ago
-
CTP Rawalpindi set up Traffic Response Unit4 minutes ago
-
SNGPL severs four meters14 minutes ago
-
Power shutdown notice14 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt issues directives for effective arrangements at cattle markets14 minutes ago
-
Chairperson BISP meets WFP Country Director to strengthen nutrition and education initiatives24 minutes ago
-
Farmers' Day observed24 minutes ago
-
Punjab bans use of sacred text for packaging24 minutes ago
-
1200 BHUs, RHCs to be transformed into Maryam Nawaz health clinics in first phase: minister24 minutes ago
-
Nursing Day celebrated at IUB44 minutes ago