Governor Honors Aila Malik For Outstanding Performance In Derajat Jeep Rally

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 13, 2025 | 05:40 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2025) Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Tuesday honored Aila Malik, the first young woman from Dera Ismail Khan to secure second position in the women's category of the Derajat Jeep Rally, during a special ceremony held at the Governor House.

Aila Malik, accompanied by her father Mumtaz Khan and her team, was warmly received by the Governor who praised her remarkable achievement in a male-dominated sport.

The Governor presented her with a commemorative shield in recognition of her success and lauded her for being a source of pride for her region and for inspiring young women in the province.

“This is a welcome development and a sign of real progress for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,” said Governor Kundi. “Aila’s participation and success in the Derajat Jeep Rally exemplify the determination and capability of our young women, who only need proper support and encouragement to excel.

Governor Kundi commended Mumtaz Khan for encouraging his daughter to pursue her passion and serving as an example of parental support in women’s empowerment.

He emphasized that women's talent in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is vast but often remains untapped due to lack of guidance and opportunities.

“Our policies must focus on unlocking this potential to ensure balanced development and representation in all fields, including sports,” he added.

In response, Aila Malik thanked the Governor for his support and appreciated his commitment to youth engagement and women’s empowerment.

She expressed her resolve to continue competing in motor sports and to serve as a role model for other aspiring young women in the region.

