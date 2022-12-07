Governor hopes strengthened mutual partnership with Poland

Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that the Oil and Gas Company of Poland is working in Pakistan to explore natural gas reserves.

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori on Wednesday said that the Oil and Gas Company of Poland is working in Pakistan to explore natural gas reserves.

He said this while sharing his views in the closing session of 1st two-day Pakistan-Polish International Scientific Conference organised by the Federal urdu University of Arts, Science and Technology � FUUAST's department of International Relations here.

On this occasion, the Governor hoped that the cooperation between Pakistan and Poland will continue in the future and the relations between the two countries will further strengthen.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that the universities of Poland can help Pakistani students to acquire and improve skills in the fields of science and technology.

The Governor said that exploring the opportunities available in Pakistan will also increase economic cooperation between the two countries.

Kamran Khan Tessori said that Pakistan was one of the first Islamic countries to establish formal diplomatic relations with Poland, while Poland played a significant role in achieving Pakistan the GSP status of the European Union.

The two-day conference was jointly organized by FUUAST, University of Warmia and Mazury � Poland, Higher education Commission of Pakistan along with other partners including IBA Area Study Centre for Europe (ASCE) | University of Karachi.

Besides, Acting Vice Chancellor FUUAST, Prof Dr. Mohammad Ziauddin, Chair�man IR department Dr. Asghar Ali Dashti, Director of the Institute of Political Science, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Warmia and Mazury- Poland Prof. Arkadi�uszZukowski and Rector of the University of Warmia and Mazury Poland Jerzy A Przyborowski, other notables attended the event.