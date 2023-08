Governor host dinner in honor of Caretaker CM, cabinet

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday hosted a dinner in honor of Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki and members of his new cabinet

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar on Thursday hosted a dinner in honor of Caretaker Chief Minister Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki and members of his new cabinet.

Caretaker Chief Minister, Caretaker Provincial Ministers, Advisors, Chief Secretary Balochistan Shakeel Qadir Khan, Inspector General Police Balochistan Abdul Khaliq Sheikh, Additional Chief Secretary Saleh Nasir, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Lal Jan Jafar and Principal Secretary to Governor Balochistan Hashim Khan Ghilzai attended the dinner.