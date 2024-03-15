Governor hosts ceremony for gold medalist students of KGMC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Haji Ghulam Ali here Friday arranged a ceremony to give cash prizes to the top three gold medalists of Khyber Girls Medical College (KGMC).

The ceremony was also attended by Mayor Peshawar, Haji Zubair Ali, Vice Dean KGMC, Professor Amir Muhammad, faculty members, students and parents of gold medalist students.

The governor gave cash prizes to three students of KGMC including Tasneem Zehra of Upper Dir who won the gold medal in the session of 2017-18, Mahnosh Saleh winner of the gold medal in a session 2018-19 and Ayesha Iqbal who was on top in 2019-20.

Ten students from merged districts including four girl students of Mohmand, two from South Waziristan, and one student each from Khyber, Bajaur, North Waziristan and Frontier Region Peshawar were also given prizes.

Cash assistance was also given to forty class IV employees of KGMC.

Addressing the ceremony, the governor congratulated students and their parents expressing hope that new doctors would tirelessly work for the betterment of the ailing community with passion and professionalism.

He also urged young doctors to focus research and find cures for those diseases that are so far incurable. He said that girls should also utilize their capabilities and come forward to compete in new fields of medicine.

Governor said that the number of female students in every institution is proof that they are equally capable of proving their mettle in fields that were considered the domain of men in the past.

