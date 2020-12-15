UrduPoint.com
Governor Hosts Reception For Naval Chief

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Tuesday hosted dinner reception for the newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Admiral M.Amjad Khan Niazi, here at the Governor House, which was attended by representatives of different walks of life in good number.

The Governor paid tribute to Pakistan armed forces for their shinning and gallant role to ensure the security and solidarity of the country.

" People are proud of their armed forces," he remarked.

He said Pakistan was very much capable to deal with all kind of challenges.

Pakistan Navy was the guarantee to the safety and security of the country's marine territory. The Government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and the armed forces were standing shoulder-to-shoulder to ensure security of the country, and for its prosperity and development.

Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral M.Amjad Khan Niazi said that Pakistan Navy was very professional force equipped with all modern arms and other defence gadgets to protect the motherland.

