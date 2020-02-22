UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Hosts Reception In Honor Of Kabaddi Team

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd February 2020 | 07:30 PM

Governor hosts reception in honor of Kabaddi team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday said that National Kabaddi Team has made a history by winning world champion title for Pakistan.

Addressing a reception held at Governor House for National Kabaddi Team, he said that Pakistan was successfully earning laurels in the world not only in sports but also in every field.

He said that Federal and Punjab governments were encouraging the players to prove their skills in every sport.

Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that Kabaddi had now become talk of the town after Pakistan team won the world cup. He expressed the hope that Pakistani Kabaddi Team would achieve such success in the next world cupl.

Kabaddi Champion Team's Captain Irfan Jatt and Mana Pehelwan said "We are proud as we have defeated India in the world cup and Pakistani nation has given us such confidence and encouragement which invigorated all the players.

Earlier, Kabaddi players were brought in 'bagghi' and accorded a historic welcome. The players were awarded Rs one million cash prizes and were worn traditional turbans.

Prime Minister's Spokesman for Trade and Investment for Europe Sahibzada Jahangir, Aspire Group of Colleges' Chairman Umar Nazar Shah, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nasrullah Warraich, Nadeem Pehelwan and others attended the receptions hosted by Punjab Governor.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Governor Sports Punjab Europe Kabaddi Cuban Peso All Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry Million

Recent Stories

Every child deserves the best start in life: Jawah ..

2 minutes ago

Former AGP’s controversial remarks against SC Ju ..

1 hour ago

Kamran Akmal makes first century of PSL’s fifth ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed presides over 1st meeting of 50- ..

2 hours ago

Stage play presented at Rawalpindi Arts Council (R ..

2 hours ago

Sindh Minister for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul B ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.