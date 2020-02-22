Governor hosts reception in honor of Kabaddi team

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Saturday said that National Kabaddi Team has made a history by winning world champion title for Pakistan.

Addressing a reception held at Governor House for National Kabaddi Team, he said that Pakistan was successfully earning laurels in the world not only in sports but also in every field.

He said that Federal and Punjab governments were encouraging the players to prove their skills in every sport.

Provincial Sports Minister Rai Taimoor Bhatti said that Kabaddi had now become talk of the town after Pakistan team won the world cup. He expressed the hope that Pakistani Kabaddi Team would achieve such success in the next world cupl.

Kabaddi Champion Team's Captain Irfan Jatt and Mana Pehelwan said "We are proud as we have defeated India in the world cup and Pakistani nation has given us such confidence and encouragement which invigorated all the players.

Earlier, Kabaddi players were brought in 'bagghi' and accorded a historic welcome. The players were awarded Rs one million cash prizes and were worn traditional turbans.

Prime Minister's Spokesman for Trade and Investment for Europe Sahibzada Jahangir, Aspire Group of Colleges' Chairman Umar Nazar Shah, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Nasrullah Warraich, Nadeem Pehelwan and others attended the receptions hosted by Punjab Governor.