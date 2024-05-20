- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Governor House be made public house; resolution of people's problems collective responsibility: Fais ..
Governor House Be Made Public House; Resolution Of People's Problems Collective Responsibility: Faisal Kundi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2024 | 10:18 PM
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the Governor House Peshawar was made a public house and one day it would be reserved for open kacheri for hearing and resolution of people's problems
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the Governor House Peshawar was made a public house and one day it would be reserved for open kacheri for hearing and resolution of people's problems.
He reaffirmed government's commitment for resolution of people's problems by playing its constitutional role. He said he strongly believed in practical work.
He was talking to separate representatives jirgas of Peshawar and Mardan divisions. The key participants were Pakistan Peoples Party's leaders Arbab Asma Alamgir, Shazia Tehmas, Zulfiqar Afghani, Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, ex President Najmuddin Khan, Shuja Khan, Baland Khan Tarkai, Nawabzada Umar Farooq, Dr Ghazala Ata and others personalities.
The members of the jirga congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi after assuming the office of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor and expressed best wishes.
The elders informed the Governor about problems related to education, health, electricity and other issues of their areas.
The Governor thanked President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for reposing confidence in him and reiterated to play his role to minimize widening gulf between the centre and the province so that doors of prosperity and welfare are open for our people.
Faisal Karim Kundi vowed to fulfill expectations of people and the party leadership, saying President Asif Ali Zardari had issued NFC Award and granted identity to people of the province by renaming NWFP as KP besides powers to provinces under the 18th constitutional amendment for which people are thankful to the President.
He said that additional one percent share in NFC award was given to KP amounting to Rs50/60 billion in its fight against terrorism but unfortunately due to lackluster approach of the Provincial Government neither modern weapons were provided to police nor its salary increased and he decided to talk on every forum for rights of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.
He expressed the hope that people of the province would provide all out support to him as progress and prosperity of Khyber Pakthunkhwa is our collective responsibility.
APP/fam
Recent Stories
Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death
PDMA Punjab issues heatwave guidelines to concerned institutions
Incredible Pakistani Awards’ conferred on 9 Pakistanis in Dubai
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders early completion of Forensic Tr ..
Court awards four year punishment in drug case
Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology dept, reviews facilities
National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respects to President Raisi
Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 25
Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on request of new SSP
Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Aleem Khan condoles Iranian President's death10 minutes ago
-
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif orders early completion of Forensic Training Lab10 minutes ago
-
Court awards four year punishment in drug case10 minutes ago
-
Health Minister visits Mayo Hospital’s Oncology dept, reviews facilities10 minutes ago
-
National day of mourning on Tuesday to pay respects to President Raisi10 minutes ago
-
Annual urs of Sufi Saint Qadir Bux Bedal on May 2525 minutes ago
-
Eight inspectors transferred to Hyderabad on request of new SSP25 minutes ago
-
Chairman PRCS expresses condolence on tragic loss of Iranian leaders25 minutes ago
-
Death anniversary of A. Hameed observed32 minutes ago
-
IGP Islamabad for holding open courts daily32 minutes ago
-
Ghazala Gola expresses grief over martyrdom of Iranian President33 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Sarfaraz Bugti for safe return of stranded students in Bishkek33 minutes ago