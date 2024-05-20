(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor, Faisal Karim Kundi on Monday said that the Governor House Peshawar was made a public house and one day it would be reserved for open kacheri for hearing and resolution of people's problems.

He reaffirmed government's commitment for resolution of people's problems by playing its constitutional role. He said he strongly believed in practical work.

He was talking to separate representatives jirgas of Peshawar and Mardan divisions. The key participants were Pakistan Peoples Party's leaders Arbab Asma Alamgir, Shazia Tehmas, Zulfiqar Afghani, Provincial President Muhammad Ali Shah Bacha, ex President Najmuddin Khan, Shuja Khan, Baland Khan Tarkai, Nawabzada Umar Farooq, Dr Ghazala Ata and others personalities.

The members of the jirga congratulated Faisal Karim Kundi after assuming the office of Khyber Pakthunkhwa Governor and expressed best wishes.

The elders informed the Governor about problems related to education, health, electricity and other issues of their areas.

The Governor thanked President Asif Ali Zardari and PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for reposing confidence in him and reiterated to play his role to minimize widening gulf between the centre and the province so that doors of prosperity and welfare are open for our people.

Faisal Karim Kundi vowed to fulfill expectations of people and the party leadership, saying President Asif Ali Zardari had issued NFC Award and granted identity to people of the province by renaming NWFP as KP besides powers to provinces under the 18th constitutional amendment for which people are thankful to the President.

He said that additional one percent share in NFC award was given to KP amounting to Rs50/60 billion in its fight against terrorism but unfortunately due to lackluster approach of the Provincial Government neither modern weapons were provided to police nor its salary increased and he decided to talk on every forum for rights of people of Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

He expressed the hope that people of the province would provide all out support to him as progress and prosperity of Khyber Pakthunkhwa is our collective responsibility.

APP/fam