Governor House is open to everyone without any discrimination: Tessori

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) The Governor of Sindh Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori while addressing the 13th Iftar dinner under Ittehad-e-Ramazan at the Governor House prayed for the strength and resilience of Pakistan’s armed forces, who are tirelessly guarding the nation's borders.

He emphasized that Pakistan’s military leadership is not only ensuring national security but also making dedicated efforts to strengthen the country’s economy.

Tessori announced that a Quran recitation session had been arranged at Governor House for the martyrs of Bolan, Balochistan, who sacrificed their lives for the nation’s security. Expressing his deep connection with the attendees, he stated that they are the real hosts of the Governor House, as all Pakistanis are united under the green crescent flag. He reiterated that the doors of Governor House remain open to everyone without discrimination.

The Governor of Sindh further said that all those present are a part of the Tessori family, and if any of his sisters, brothers, or mother faces any trouble, they should say, "My brother and son is the Governor.

" He assured the people that he is always available for them and that the Governor House remains open 24/7 to address public concerns.

Highlighting his commitment to youth empowerment, he shared that 50,000 students are receiving modern IT education at the Governor House, in a 24,000 square feet area, without any government resources, to equip them with essential digital skills for a brighter future.

During the event, Governor Sindh took personal responsibility for a child’s medical treatment at Aga Khan Hospital. Moreover, he announced that from today onward, a daily lucky draw for a Unique motorcycle would be conducted. In the first draw, Shamsuddin son of Muhammad Hussain won the Unique motorcycle, while Hakeem Shah won a smartphone.

Mansoor Khan son of Maqsood Khan was declared the winner of an Umrah ticket, whereas Ghousia Shujaat wife of Shujaat Ali won a 120- square- yard plot in Smart City. Apart from this, several attendees, including Zuhaib Lago, Muhammad Hasnain Shahid, Nasira Tauseef, Shahnaz Mai, Muhammad Hanif, and Fauzia Bibi, were given cash Eid gifts.