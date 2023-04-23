Governor House opens for people on 2nd day of Eid ul Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2023 ) :The Governor House Peshawar was opened for people on the second day of Eid ul Fitr here on Sunday.

The people are coming in large numbers to congratulate Governor KP, Haji Ghulam Ali on the joyous occasion of Eid.

The Governor intermingled with people including political, social and government officials besides the general public.

The Governor House was also opened for the public on the first day of Eid and would remain open for the general public till 3 pm today.