Governor House Peshawar opened for families, children on third day of Eid-ul-Fitr

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :The Governor House Peshawar was opened for families and children on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations by the Governor Haji Ghulam Ali here Monday.

A large number of children and families visited the Governor House where swings were also setup for their recreation and entertainment on Eid days.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali said that full arrangements of entertainment and recreation for families and their children were made on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr at the Governor House.

He said that the Governor House was also opened for the general public on the first two days of Eid-ul-Fitr.

People from all walks of life including students, teachers, civil society, politicians and minorities visited the Governor House and exchanged Eid greetings with the Governor.

Haji Ghulam Ali intermingled with the visitors and congratulated them on Eid.