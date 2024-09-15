Governor House To Continue Supporting Welfare Orgs: Tessori
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2024 | 02:30 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Sindh Governor Mohammed Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday said that the Sindh Governor House would continue supporting the welfare organizations.
He expressed these views during a call-on by Chief of Saylani Welfare International Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqui at the Sindh Governor House.
The Governor Tessori said that the welfare organizations were the arms of the government.
He said that the role of Saylani Trust in helping deserving people and promoting higher education was commendable.
The Chief Saylani Trust Maulana Bashir Farooqui said that the youth were assured of a bright future following IT course under the Governor's Initiative.
