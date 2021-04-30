Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest popular party in Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is the single largest popular party in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is the single largest popular party in Pakistan.

The people of Karachi have great affiliation with the Chairman of PTI Imran Khan who is sincerely working for rule of law in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister, he said is taking keen interest for progress and prosperity of the people of Karachi. Commenting on low turn out in Karachi by elections, he said people could not visit the polling stations due to fear of corona virus and fasting besides hot weather in the area.

He, however said that everyone should wait for final official results and avoid speculating for unofficial counting.

Replying to a question regarding accountability process for Jehangir Tareen, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in rule of law and fair justice for every citizen.

He said that Jehangir Tareen would face the case before accountability bureau.