UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Governor Imran Ismail Claims PTI Single Largest Popular Party In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 12:29 AM

Governor Imran Ismail claims PTI single largest popular party in Pakistan

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is the single largest popular party in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Thursday said that Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), is the single largest popular party in Pakistan.

The people of Karachi have great affiliation with the Chairman of PTI Imran Khan who is sincerely working for rule of law in the country, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The Prime Minister, he said is taking keen interest for progress and prosperity of the people of Karachi. Commenting on low turn out in Karachi by elections, he said people could not visit the polling stations due to fear of corona virus and fasting besides hot weather in the area.

He, however said that everyone should wait for final official results and avoid speculating for unofficial counting.

Replying to a question regarding accountability process for Jehangir Tareen, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in rule of law and fair justice for every citizen.

He said that Jehangir Tareen would face the case before accountability bureau.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Imran Khan Weather Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Governor Visit Progress TV

Recent Stories

Russia reports 9,284 new COVID-19 cases, 364 death ..

1 hour ago

UAE Rulers condoles with King of Jordan on death o ..

1 hour ago

Fraudsters names placed on ECL on NAB's recommenda ..

2 minutes ago

COVID positivity ratio 38% in Khanewal

2 minutes ago

Governor Punjab, Chief Minister urge strict observ ..

2 minutes ago

Punjab govt decides to increase vaccination centre ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.