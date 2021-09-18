Governor Imran Ismail confers degrees on 203 successful students of Isra varsity

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail awarded bachelor degrees to 203 successful students in Convocation of the Isra University Karachi Campus here on Saturday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail awarded bachelor degrees to 203 successful students in Convocation of the Isra University Karachi Campus here on Saturday.

The governor attended the Convocation as a Chief Guest and congratulated the successful students on completing their courses and receiving their degrees in various subjects including Medical Sciences, Vision Sciences and Physical Therapy.

Addressing to the Convocation, Governor Imran Ismail said the students should firstly decide their goals and then to achieve the same they must work hard.

He said the doctors should serve the marginalized section of the society.

He stressed the need of giving importance to the national language 'urdu' and said the standard of being good was unfortunately perceived as command on speaking English. While English was not spoken in the developed France and Germany, he added.

He further said that the youth should avail the opportunity of Kamyab Nojawan Scheme as they also could start many start-ups collectively.

Earlier, the governor also gave away gold, silver and bronze medals to position holders.