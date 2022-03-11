UrduPoint.com

Governor Imran Ismail Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Senior Journalist

March 11, 2022

Governor Imran Ismail expresses grief over demise of senior journalist

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday expressed grief over the demise of senior Journalist and Scholar Farhad Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday expressed grief over the demise of senior Journalist and Scholar Farhad Zaidi.

According to a news release, the governor prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.

>