Governor Imran Ismail expresses grief over demise of senior journalist

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday expressed grief over the demise of senior Journalist and Scholar Farhad Zaidi

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday expressed grief over the demise of senior Journalist and Scholar Farhad Zaidi.

According to a news release, the governor prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.