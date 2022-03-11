Governor Imran Ismail Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Senior Journalist
Umer Jamshaid Published March 11, 2022 | 05:18 PM
Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday expressed grief over the demise of senior Journalist and Scholar Farhad Zaidi
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2022 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail Friday expressed grief over the demise of senior Journalist and Scholar Farhad Zaidi.
According to a news release, the governor prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul and expressed his condolences to the bereaved family members.