Governor Imran Ismail for modern capacity building training for MCMC officials to meet emerging challenges

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday said the officers completing mid-career management course (MCMC) need to be imparted with modern training, capacity building, exemplary behavior and broad-mindedness to meet the emerging challenges upfront.

The governor was addressing the participants of 32nd MCMC, here at Governor's House here.

The participant officers were from the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), Foreign Service, FIA, Police, Office Management Group (OMG), Information group, Ministry of Defence, and other services. The visiting group was led by DG, NIM DR. Samina Taslim Zehra.

The delegation had a detailed interactive session with the Governor of Sindh.

The governor underlined the importance of role which bureaucracy can and should play in implementation and execution of the policies, programmes and plans formulated by the government down the line. "The government policy to de-politicize national institutions, introduction and enforcement of meritocracy and transparency offers great opportunity to the bureaucrats to improve their performance and play its due role in translating political vision into reality, being the backbone of the state bureaucracy has to shoulder a huge responsibility to deliver and come up to the expectations of the nation", he emphasized.

The governor in his key note address counted the inconsistent economic policies, poor economic discipline and lack of will to take difficult decisions in the past as major contributors to the economic situation, the government is facing today.

"It was unfortunate that the resolution of numerous challenges that the people of Karachi face including provision of clean water, sewerage, solid waste management, cleaning of nullahs, and transport had been ignored in the past", he added.

The governor while responding to a question pointed out the legal lacunae in Sindh Local Government (Amendment) Bill-2021 and observed that the bill was in contravention of article 140-A of the Constitution. Likewise, neither the MPAs on opposition benches were taken into confidence nor did the objections raised subsequently were rectified, as e whole.

To another question, he spelled out various flaws in the Regularization of Construction Ordinance 2021. He said that the draft law to regularise unauthorised/ illegal buildings is in contravention of Supreme Court Order. "After having raised the justified objections the draft ordinance has been send back to Provincial Government", he added.

In response to another question, Imran Ismail highlighted the Karachi Transformation Plan (KTP) which had been prepared on the directives of the prime minister to address the Karachi's major problems including sewerage, transport and provision of clean drinking water to the masses. He maintained that, with the inauguration of Green Line Bus Rapid Transit System (BRT), another milestone has been achieved for better transport services in Karachi.