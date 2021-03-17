UrduPoint.com
Governor Imran Ismail Hosts Luncheon For Senate Chairman, Deputy Chairman

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:12 PM

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday hosted a luncheon for Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi at Sindh Governor House

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Wednesday hosted a luncheon for Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani and Senate Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi at Sindh Governor House.

They on the occasion also discussed development projects, public welfare steps and other matters of mutual interests.

Senate Chairman Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani said that amendments to laws were needed for providing maximum relief to the people.

Governor Imran Ismail said that the present government was making all-out efforts for the people and development & prosperity of the country.

