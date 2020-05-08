Governor Imran Ismail is a frontline hero against coronavirus, says Khurram Sher Zaman

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zaman Praying for the speedy recovery of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, has said that the Governor is a frontline hero in fight against coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi Chapter President Khurrum Sher Zaman Praying for the speedy recovery of Governor Sindh Imran Ismail, has said that the Governor is a frontline hero in fight against coronavirus.

He said that Imran Ismail after defeating the coronavirus would serve the people again.

He said that the Corona Relief Tigers Force was determined to help Sindh province.

He also appealed to the people to pray for the speedy recovery of the Governor.