UrduPoint.com

Governor Imran Ismail Pays Homage To Poet Of East

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 22 seconds ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 05:21 PM

Governor Imran Ismail pays homage to poet of east

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail paid homage to the poet of east and thinker of Pakistan Dr. Allama Mohammed Iqbal on the occasion of Iqbal Day here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail paid homage to the poet of east and thinker of Pakistan Dr. Allama Mohammed Iqbal on the occasion of Iqbal Day here on Tuesday.

In a message in connection with Iqbal's Day issued here, the Governor said they should not only understand the thinking of Dr Allama Iqbal but also to follow his teachings in letter and spirit to make the country a state.

He said the incumbent government was moving on the path to social and economic development of the country by following the great poet's philosophy of self-hood.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Governor Government

Recent Stories

Africa's climate crisis receiving minimal attentio ..

Africa's climate crisis receiving minimal attention at COP 26: campaigners

20 seconds ago
 Tbilisi City Court Schedules Trial in Saakashvili ..

Tbilisi City Court Schedules Trial in Saakashvili Case for Wednesday

24 seconds ago
 DC, AC Malakand directed to report to Establishmen ..

DC, AC Malakand directed to report to Establishment Dept

25 seconds ago
 PMC graduate clinches First position in NLE exams

PMC graduate clinches First position in NLE exams

28 seconds ago
 Indian fascist regime using political vengeance as ..

Indian fascist regime using political vengeance as tool of suppression in IIOJK: ..

6 minutes ago
 CTD arrests AQIS member from Chakwal

CTD arrests AQIS member from Chakwal

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.