Governor Imran Ismail pays homage to poet of east

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail paid homage to the poet of east and thinker of Pakistan Dr. Allama Mohammed Iqbal on the occasion of Iqbal Day here on Tuesday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Governor Sindh Imran Ismail paid homage to the poet of east and thinker of Pakistan Dr. Allama Mohammed Iqbal on the occasion of Iqbal Day here on Tuesday.

In a message in connection with Iqbal's Day issued here, the Governor said they should not only understand the thinking of Dr Allama Iqbal but also to follow his teachings in letter and spirit to make the country a state.

He said the incumbent government was moving on the path to social and economic development of the country by following the great poet's philosophy of self-hood.